Harlem Globetrotters to bring dunks and fun to McLeod Center
Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters will perform at McLeod Center on March 19.

 HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS PUBLICITY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- The Harlem Globetrotters will bring the Pushing the Limits World Tour to the McLeod Center at 7 p.m. March 19.

The show will feature high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts, a new record-breaking attempt and unforgettable family moments.

The Harlem Globetrotters are worldwide icons, synonymous with family entertainment and great basketball skills. The Globetrotters represent 90-plus years of breaking down barriers, acts of goodwill and a commitment to fans that goes beyond the game.

Tickets are available at www.unitix.uni.edu.

