Harlem Globetrotters to bring dunks and fun to McLeod Center

CEDAR FALLS -- The Harlem Globetrotters will bring the Pushing the Limits World Tour to the McLeod Center at 7 p.m. March 19.
The show will feature high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts, a new record-breaking attempt and unforgettable family moments.
The Harlem Globetrotters are worldwide icons, synonymous with family entertainment and great basketball skills. The Globetrotters represent 90-plus years of breaking down barriers, acts of goodwill and a commitment to fans that goes beyond the game.
Tickets are available at www.unitix.uni.edu.