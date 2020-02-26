Harlem Globetrotters to bring dunks and fun to McLeod Center

CEDAR FALLS -- The Harlem Globetrotters will bring the Pushing the Limits World Tour to the McLeod Center at 7 p.m. March 19.

The show will feature high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts, a new record-breaking attempt and unforgettable family moments.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Harlem Globetrotters are worldwide icons, synonymous with family entertainment and great basketball skills. The Globetrotters represent 90-plus years of breaking down barriers, acts of goodwill and a commitment to fans that goes beyond the game.

Tickets are available at www.unitix.uni.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0