'Hard for me to imagine:' Remembering 9/11 when you don't remember it

CEDAR FALLS — They were blissfully unaware toddlers, babies or the proverbial twinkle in their parents’ eyes on Sept. 11, 2001, when four planes were hijacked by al-Qaida and used to commit the largest terrorist attack on U.S. soil in modern history.
Twenty years later, they’re adults who know no other world than a post-9/11 one. They’re accustomed to regular pat-downs at airport security, fighting in wars started before they were born, and living under government surveillance that aims to deter such attacks in the future.
Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2012 and numbering around 68 million people in the U.S., is beginning to come of age, forming their own thoughts about how 9/11 has shaped them, and how it continues to shape their world.
“It is something that I think about fairly regularly, in large part because I wasn’t around for it and nothing even close to comparable has happened in our country since,” said David Warrington of Central City, a 19-year-old University of Northern Iowa student. “This makes it hard for me to imagine living through such a terrifying event.”
Niko Wohlford, a junior who was 8 months old during 9/11, said she first heard the general concept of the attack in her Ankeny elementary school as “in the morning the towers were there and in the evening the towers were not,” along with reading a children’s book that introduced young kids to the attacks.
“As I got older, the story started to become revealed to me: Two planes hit the towers and mass chaos ensued along with mass casualties,” Wohlford said. “It broke my heart. ... We heard about the people trapped inside desperately waiting for help or jumping from the buildings, along with how the rescue crews attempted to get there.”
Lifelong war
David Hindman, a UNI student born in 1999 in Johnston, remembers teachers showing video footage of the attack as well as discussions in high school government classes on the attack’s repercussions. The Afghanistan war, begun after 9/11 to root out al-Qaida among the Taliban, had been going on as long as he and his fellow students could remember.
“I don’t think anyone really wanted to talk about the war — it wasn’t a topic people liked bringing up,” Hindman said.
Camryn Allen, a junior majoring in public relations at UNI, was living in Pennsylvania and then New York as a child. Students knew people who had been impacted in those places, so her schools spent “the entire day on 9/11 each year,” along with observations of silence to memorialize the events.
Despite that, “I did not realize we were at war with Afghanistan until I was probably 12 years old,” Allen said. “I thought ‘war’ was a word of the past ... I was shocked.”
The war is less abstract for Waterloo native Cpl. Brittany Kalvig, a 21-year-old maintenance logistics specialist in the Iowa Army National Guard.
Her 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery unit was the “last” in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Kalvig said. She was then deployed to Al Asad, Iraq — both places the U.S. sent troops to after 9/11 — and returned home in June.
Her service, she said — plus visiting the 9/11 memorial site in New York City and the pop-up trailer that came to Waterloo — gave her a renewed understanding for the victims of the attacks.
“9/11 was a horrible, tragic event,” Kalvig said. “It brought me to tears knowing that I am still in the same fight that started 20 years ago. ... I never thought that I would ever get sent over to Iraq or Afghanistan.”
She declined to give her opinion on the recent troop pull-out from Afghanistan beyond noting she believed “the work done there has been fulfilled,” but noted the wound of 9/11 felt raw to her, even though she had no lived memory of it.
“Twenty years later, we will never forget the horror and the pain; 20 years later, we will continue to fight for each other,” she said.
Lessons learned
Warrington’s mother, who was pregnant with him on 9/11, told him when he got older she was “scared to bring a child into a world that at the time seemed so unstable,” he said. But Warrington doesn’t feel that way.
“The main influence that the attack has made on me is making me grateful for the fact that we now live in a world where an event of that magnitude seems unlikely to happen again anytime in the near future,” he said.
Hindman agreed, pointing to better coordination between U.S. and international intelligence agencies.
“We’ve really ramped up security and there are a lot of really good systems in place,” he said. “That sort of thing doesn’t scare me as much anymore.”
Hindman is more worried about domestic terrorism, noting the storming of the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.
“When I woke up that day, that was terrifying to me,” Hindman said. “I think something like that is very likely to happen again. It could be something as deadly and as impactful as 9/11.”
Wohlford said the events of 9/11, which “still hurts my heart,” inspired her to go into filmmaking, lifting up the stories of those who had experienced tragedy and suffering, she said.
“Though I’m still always learning more, I know it comes down to my generation to learn from our past mistakes, as history always does repeat itself unless we correct it,” Wohlford said.