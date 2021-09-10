'Hard for me to imagine:' Remembering 9/11 when you don't remember it

The war is less abstract for Waterloo native Cpl. Brittany Kalvig, a 21-year-old maintenance logistics specialist in the Iowa Army National Guard.

Her 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery unit was the “last” in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Kalvig said. She was then deployed to Al Asad, Iraq — both places the U.S. sent troops to after 9/11 — and returned home in June.

Her service, she said — plus visiting the 9/11 memorial site in New York City and the pop-up trailer that came to Waterloo — gave her a renewed understanding for the victims of the attacks.

“9/11 was a horrible, tragic event,” Kalvig said. “It brought me to tears knowing that I am still in the same fight that started 20 years ago. ... I never thought that I would ever get sent over to Iraq or Afghanistan.”

She declined to give her opinion on the recent troop pull-out from Afghanistan beyond noting she believed “the work done there has been fulfilled,” but noted the wound of 9/11 felt raw to her, even though she had no lived memory of it.

“Twenty years later, we will never forget the horror and the pain; 20 years later, we will continue to fight for each other,” she said.

Lessons learned