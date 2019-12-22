As the Christmas week begins, we want to first off thank you for being a reader of The Courier.
We take pride in bringing you comprehensive local news coverage and appreciate the tips and suggestions you give us throughout the year. It tells us you care about your local newspaper.
Here is our publication schedule for this week. We will publish a paper Monday and Christmas Eve. There will be no publication on Christmas Day. We will return with papers Thursday and Friday this week.
Our offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, so any business needed with our front desk should be done on Monday.
The Call Center will take circulation calls Monday and Tuesday, but will be closed Christmas Day.
You have free articles remaining.
We wanted to all announce the local winners of the annual Lee Enterprises ThanksGIVEaway gift card giveaway, which kicked off in our Thanksgiving Day edition. We are awarding $100 Visa gift cards locally to Brent Beaty of Waterloo, Christine Ping of Cedar Falls and Freeman Kauffman from Waverly. Congratulations!
A lucky reader in St. Louis won the $5,000o
was from St. Louis.
Thank you again for choosing The Courier as your local news and advertising source. We wish you a happy holiday season.