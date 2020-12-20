Hansen's Dairy workers find comfort in routine of farm work

HUDSON -- It's 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 8. The only sign of a pandemic at Hansen’s Dairy is cow-print face masks.

Workers spend early-morning hours milking cows to the sound of occasional moos and upbeat country music. The familiar smell of manure lingers in the air. Tubes connected to utters elicit light-yellow milk from cows.

The cows remain mostly hidden in their holding pens, only their lower halves visible. Workers methodically clean and milk the cows, instinctively navigating the narrow stall. Constant noise in the barn negates the need for small talk, but harmony between the Hudson, Iowa, workers reveals their comradery.

“Coming back here is like going back to the regular world,” says worker Brianna Kremer, 22. “We’re constant. We don’t change.”

Workers can momentarily escape from the stress of the pandemic, focusing on their connection to the cows and one another.

“It didn’t affect us much at all because as a farmer — dairy farmer especially — life doesn’t stop,” says Blake Hansen, one of the farm's co-owners. “Cows still need to be milked, and when you’re working with family every day — 365 days a year — we get sick of them.”