HUDSON – Hansen’s Dairy annual “Down on the Farm” breakfast takes place Sept. 23 at the dairy’s tour center on 8461 Lincoln Road in Hudson. Participants can enjoy local food and farm activities during the family-friendly and traditionally sold-out event.

The farm-to-table menu includes:

French toast (Mersim’s bread from Waterloo, Hansen’s whole milk, Groothuis eggs from Nashua, Hansen’s butter and Great River Maple Syrup from Garnavillo).

Yogurt parfait (Country View Dairy yogurt from Hawkeye and O’Brien’s Own Granola from Center Point).

Edgewood Pork sausage links and apples from Apples on the Avenue in Nashua.

Sidecar Coffee from Waterloo with Hansen’s heavy cream.

Wilson’s apple cider from Iowa City.

Hansen’s white and chocolate milk.

Tickets prices are $15 for those age 13 and older; $8 for children ages four to 12; and children three and younger are free. Attendees must purchase tickets online at hansendairy.com/events. Tickets will not be sold in stores or at the breakfast.

There will be two serving times: 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 10 to 11:30 a.m. After breakfast, jump on the trolley to the farm for fun activities and to see their cows and kangaroos. No matter the serving time slot, attendees may stay as long as they like or until the event ends at 12:30 p.m.

Close Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig awards the Bolin family with the Good Farm Neighbor award at New Day Dairy near Clarksville on Thursday. Dan Bolin speaks as his family accepts the Good Farm Neighbor award at New Day Dairy on Thursday. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig speaks at the ceremony to award the Bolin family with the Good Farm Neighbor award at New Day Dairy on Thursday. Dairy cows lounge at New Day Dairy on Thursday. A dairy calf was on display for visitors to pet at New Day Dairy on Thursday. Photos of New Day Dairy in Clarksville getting Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award The Bolin family and New Day Dairy near Clarksville received the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award on Aug. 3, 2023, presented by Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig awards the Bolin family with the Good Farm Neighbor award at New Day Dairy near Clarksville on Thursday. Dan Bolin speaks as his family accepts the Good Farm Neighbor award at New Day Dairy on Thursday. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig speaks at the ceremony to award the Bolin family with the Good Farm Neighbor award at New Day Dairy on Thursday. Dairy cows lounge at New Day Dairy on Thursday. A dairy calf was on display for visitors to pet at New Day Dairy on Thursday.