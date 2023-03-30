WAVERLY -- Bill Hamm, a Wartburg College graduate and former interim president, was awarded the Wartburg Medal earlier this month.

The Wartburg Medal is awarded by the college to recognize individuals who have provided significant service to the college over a sustained period and have a personal commitment to the college's mission, quality and character.

Hamm, who graduated in 1966, received an honorary degree from the college in 1986, was an Alumni Citation recipient in 2000 and served as interim president from 2008 to 2009. Prior to that he served as president of Waldorf College, head of the Foundation of Independent Higher Education and president of the Lutheran Educational Conference of North America.

Throughout the years he has supported scholarships, arts and music programs, and facilities at Wartburg. He also served on the Transforming Tomorrow National Committee and was a member of the Alumni Board.

"Bill's life epitomizes the leadership and service Wartburg seeks to nurture in its students," said Wartburg President Rebecca Neiduski. "We are thankful he continues to serve Wartburg and the Waverly community in myriad ways."

Hamm also offers his service and leadership to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Rotary Club and St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

