Halverson, Mallard Point's longest tenured resident, is one piece of 'friendly' community

CEDAR FALLS — Janice Halverson is only five feet tall, but she has a lot of heart and kindness tucked inside her tiny body.

That’s how her friend Audrey Fodness portrays her. The two have gotten to know each other over the years while living at Holiday Mallard Point, a senior living community on Orchard Drive in Cedar Falls.

Halverson, 91, has become a valuable asset since moving there in 1998. She’s the longest-tenured resident and is just one piece of the community’s overall personality.

“Everyone’s so friendly around here,” Halverson said. It’s a trait she shares.

During her 90th birthday party, Halverson’s family brought cake for everyone to share. And at other festive times, celebrating holidays like Halloween and Independence Day, she occasionally decorates her walker and carries along treats while enjoying the fun events.

It’s safe to say that she’s found comfort living amongst the people and staff at Mallard Point.

Her son Mark Halverson and daughter Lori Devries point out that it started with finding the perfect studio apartment where she’s lived for the entire quarter century that she’s been there.

“She’s got the best room in the place,” said Devries.

One reason is the view overlooking a lot of nature and trees, and reminding her of her time on the family farm near Toledo where she spent many years with her family and many cattle, hogs, rabbits, chickens, and sheep, to name a few of the animals.

“I never thought I wanted to live on a farm, but I enjoyed it,” Halverson said. “It was a lot nicer than I thought it was going to be. I’ve come to enjoy nature.”

The world’s natural beauties can be quiet and peaceful, and Fodness, 89, notes that’s one aspect of her personality that has led the two to become friends.

“She’s just very nice and pleasant, and I enjoy her company,” said Fodness.

She’s a welcomed part of Fodness’ life as someone who nowadays likes to sleep in and relax after a career as a nurse.

Fodness always had to get up early and arrive at a job where she found herself running around constantly and dealing with the challenges of the profession.

“Not only do we have so many residents who have really long tenure with us, but we also have a number of key staff members who have been here many, many years as well,” said General Manager Kathryn Miller in a statement. “It’s a joy to serve them and serve with them as well.”

Halverson, too, finds other ways to keep herself busy.

In her spare time, when she’s not enjoying cookies, fish, roast beef, chicken or another helping of food during mealtime, she’s pondering over possible games to play like bingo, pool, beanbags and dominoes.

“Sometimes, I think it might be good to get started again,” Halverson said. “I do like to play and beat people.”

But what’s become a mainstay in her life is Bible study inside the chapel with a small group of 10-15 people.

“I can always be learning about the Bible. It’s something I’m interested in and am learning from the teacher all the time things I didn’t already know,” she said.

Additionally, Halverson has found a love in watching sports on television. In particular, she’s become a fan of the University of Iowa Hawkeyes basketball and football.

“I didn’t watch TV a lot before I came here because I didn’t have cable,” she said.