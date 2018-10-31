WATERLOO — Trick-or-treat times have been set for most area towns this Halloween.
In Waterloo and Cedar Falls, costumed kids will be out between 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Downtown Cedar Falls will have trick-or-treaters from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Allison: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
- Aplington: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
- Clarksville: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
- Denver: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
- Dike: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
- Dunkerton: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
- Dysart: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
- Elk Run Heights: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
- Evansdale: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
- Fredericksburg: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
- Gilbertville: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
- Hudson: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
- Independence: downtown 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday; citywide 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
- Janesville: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
- Jesup: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
- La Porte City: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
- Nashua: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
- Plainfield: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
- Raymond: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
- Reinbeck: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
- Sumner: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
- Traer: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.