Half foot of snow leads to difficult Saturday morning commute in Cedar Valley

WATERLOO – The Cedar Valley spent much of Saturday digging out after a winter storm dropped six inches of snow Friday night.

The fast-moving storm dropped heavy snow across a large swath of the Midwest on Friday, where travel conditions deteriorated and scores of schools and businesses closed. Iowa was hit the hardest. Brad Small, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the airport in Des Moines saw more than 14 inches of snow and a big swath of the central and southern Iowa recorded between 9 inches and a foot of snow.

The Iowa State Patrol reported that 207 motorists were assisted and 78 crashes had occurred in the four hours between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, according to the Des Moines Register.

A National Weather Service map shows unofficial reports early Saturday morning indicating parts of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area received between six and eight inches of snow.

The top wind speeds ranged from 20 to 26 miles per hour, but individual gusts were reported between 28 and 36 miles per hour by the Waterloo municipal airport, according to the NWS.

In addition, temperatures dipped from north of freezing, where they sat to begin this week, and the high Saturday was 16.

The Iowa Department of Transportation was reporting “terrible” roadway conditions for most highways in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area as people got going at 7 a.m. Saturday, but conditions improved throughout the day.

Cities in and around Des Moines received a bulk of the snow, in some cases reportedly more than two feet. Other parts of north and south central Iowa also had reports of double digit snow.

The NWS reported snow “quickly winding down from north to south” away from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area by 3:30 a.m. Saturday, with expectations the snowstorm, which The Weather Channel named Izzy, headed east into other states this Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

Tow bans had been in place in parts of Iowa, mostly south and southeast of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area. The city of Waterloo had declared a snow emergency from 1 a.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday.

In addition, a snow emergency was in effect in Jesup and Gilbertville through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Forecasts of snow and ice as far south as Georgia on Saturday put a big part of the Southeast on an emergency preparedness footing as shoppers scoured store shelves for storm supplies and crews raced to treat highways and roads as a major winter storm approached from the Midwest.

In Virginia, where a blizzard left thousands of motorists trapped on clogged highways earlier this month, outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency and urged people to take the approaching storm seriously. In North Carolina, some store shelves were stripped bare of essentials including bread and milk.

Things are looking up this week weather-wise for the Cedar Valley, with no snow in the forecast and highs in the 30s today through Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Waterloo school board chooses six superintendent semi-finalists during Wednesday closed session Potential Waterloo Schools' leaders chosen from pool of 22 applicants will be interviewed by board Jan. 19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.