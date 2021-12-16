 Skip to main content
Halcyon Bjornstad returns to Wartburg College as spiritual life interim dean

WAVERLY -- The Rev. Halcyon Bjornstad, who served as the inaugural director of the college’s Accelerated Ministry Program in 2018-19, will begin a new job when the Winter Term begins on Jan. 10.

She will assume the role of chief pastor, leader of Spiritual Life & Campus Ministry and director of the Accelerated Ministry Program, a joint program with Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque.

Bjornstad returns to Wartburg after serving as the pastor of New Life Lutheran Church in Helena, Montana. In addition to her previous work at Wartburg, Bjornstad also served as the director of campus ministry and a residence hall director at Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska.

She is expected to serve in the interim position at Wartburg at least through Winter and May terms.

Bjornstad earned a bachelor’s degree from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D., now Augustana University, and a Master of Divinity from Wartburg Theological Seminary.

