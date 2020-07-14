Habitat's Walnut Neighborhood cottage renovation completed, to be listed for sale

Hank Wellnitz, retired from Omega Cabinets, serves as project manager with Lloyd Dove. Wellnitz formed the volunteer group to assist with rebuilding after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. When those projects ended, Naz Builders worked on churches and in 2015, renovated and remodeled the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Hammond Avenue.

For this house, the crew framed the main floor, shored up supports in the basement, built a new basement staircase, moved a kitchen window and removed layers of old exterior aluminum and wood siding. There are new stainless steel appliances, engineered wood floors and custom Craftsman details.

“This particular project made use of our craftsmanship in terms of the woodwork, a built-in bookcase and creating an arched front door entry,” Wellnitz said. “All of us really appreciate the opportunity to work with each other. We’re all good Christian friends, and it’s such a blessing for us to work together to really do some good for the community.”

Dove describes the experience as “satisfying. When we started out on this house, I did not envision how good it would look when we were done. I’ve been in construction 40 years, and it’s still hard to imagine that you can take apart what is there and put it back together.”