WATERLOO — Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity officials showed off their work in bringing the dream of home ownership to area residents during a bus tour this week.

The annual Sites and Bites journey highlighted the nonprofit’s work in the Church Row and Walnut neighborhoods. It included finished homes, houses under construction and projects for the future.

Habitat pairs struggling families with new or refurbished homes. For participants who meet financial criteria, the path includes putting in 300 hours of sweat equity – swinging hammers and carrying lumber at Habitat building sites – and homebuyer education classes. It ends with an affordable mortgage and payments less than 29% of their gross monthly income.

The group also assists current homeowners who would otherwise be unable to afford critical repairs – roof, siding, plumbing and similar work – to maintain the integrity of their homes.

Riding along on Thursday’s tour was Ashley Glover, who earned a home on West Second Street through Habitat’s program.

“It’s a great program. I learned a lot – hands-on experience helping to build other people’s houses,” Glover said.

Another participant, single mother Martia Phillips, sat next to her on the bus.

“I always had wanted to own my home. … I enjoyed working construction on homes. I did siding, roofing, and it was all new to me,” Phillips said. “My kids are happy to have their own rooms now.”

Riders disembarked at a build site at 404 Dane St., a new blue-gray two-story home full of the scent of fresh lumber that is ready for drywall work.

Ali Parrish, director of Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, explained that the exterior walls were built inside a nearby John Deere plant – the tractor manufacturer is one of several Habitat partners – and then moved to the site for assembly.

Another bus ride landed the group in the Church Row neighborhood where a newly constructed Habitat home at 620 W. Park Ave. sits next door to one of the Habitat’s next projects.

Years of neglect are evident on the brick duplex at 624-626 W. Park – broken and boarded windows, patched brickwork shows where supports used to hold up a massive front porch, now long gone.

Before Habitat acquired it, the vacant property had been the target of burglars and vandals.

Inside, large fireplaces and surviving wood cabinets attest to the structure’s once grand past.

“We will try to restore as much as possible. … It will be kind of like a twin home, like an old-fashioned one,” Parrish said.

Once restoration is complete, Habitat plans to sell the property on the open market to two households.

“We will sell both sides as owner-occupieds. They will be sold outright,” she said.

The sales will include deed restrictions that ensure the property will remain owner-occupied for as long as possible.

“When a neighborhood is distressed, it’s very difficult for traditional developers and builders to afford to tackle projects like this without losing money. By taking on projects like this and selling them on the market, Habitat is able to help the neighborhood housing market stabilize and move in a more positive direction,” Parrish said.

The last stop on the Sites and Bites tour was the charity’s “Big Five” near the intersection of Allen and West Third streets – five former single-family houses that had been chopped up into 16 apartments now destined to become single-family owner-occupied homes again.

When Habitat acquired the properties, city officials had deemed them uninhabitable, Parrish said. What followed wasn’t easy for the organization. Despite offering relocation expenses, first-months’ rent at new apartments and other incentives, Habitat still had to evict some of the residents to clear the buildings for renovation, Parrish said.

Habitat likes to acquire properties next to or nearby other Habitat properties as kind of a force multiplier.

“This maximizes the impact and helps shift the percentage of rentals to homeownership more dramatically on entire blocks,” Parrish said.

Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity started in 1990 and since then has helped 650 families in its four-county area.

Last year, the group assisted 95 families with services ranging from home buying to repairs to counseling and education. This year they are on target to help 103 families.

“The need continues to grow, unfortunately,” Parrish said.

There are currently 480 households on the home ownership program waiting list, and another 160 families on the critical repair waiting list.

Photos: Sites and Bite tour, Sept. 7, 2023 090723jr-habitat-tour-8 090723jr-habitat-tour-7 090723jr-habitat-tour-6 090723jr-habitat-tour-5 090723jr-habitat-tour-4 090723jr-habitat-tour-3 090723jr-habitat-tour-2 090723jr-habitat-tour-1