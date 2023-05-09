WATERLOO – Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity will hold an open house and home dedication for their latest renovation in the Church Row neighborhood.

An open house will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on both Monday, May 15 and Tuesday, May 16.

The new homebuyer will receive her keys on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The house, at 300 Allen St., is one of 15 homeownership opportunities and 60 critical home repairs made possible by the John Deere $2 million grant for work in the neighborhood.