Habitat for Humanity completes Irving Square homes

WATERLOO — A former Waterloo school site has been transformed into a testament to homeownership.
Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity has sold the last of 14 new affordable houses built in Irving Square, an infill development at the former Irving Elementary School site at West Sixth Street and Hawthorne Avenue.
“This is a time for celebration but we can’t celebrate with the community right now to the level we’d like,” said Ali Parrish, the agency’s executive director, noting the ban on large gatherings due to COVID-19.
“This is a very nice neighborhood, and we are not always able to build in a neighborhood like this and offer it to our families,” she said. “It is a huge win for affordable housing and homeownership in the community.”
Waterloo Community Schools tore down the aging Irving Elementary in 2014, leaving a 3.5-acre lot in an otherwise densely populated neighborhood. Habitat for Humanity committed in 2016 to build 14 new homes on the site.
Toria Jenkins signed the paperwork to buy the final house Thursday.
The homes in Irving Square were funded with donations and more than 30,000 volunteer hours, including sweat equity from the home buyers themselves. Some 250 church and business volunteers did four “panel builds” during the project, while more than 500 women built three houses during annual Women Build events.
But Irving Square was different from past Iowa Heartland Habitat projects where sites were more scattered throughout a neighborhood.
“We’ve really never done anything like it before,” Parrish said. “This was one of the first developments that has such a concentration of houses in one location.”
The agency took care to make sure the home designs fit in the neighborhood. An architect at Levi Architecture donated time to develop five different plans based on a survey of other neighborhood houses.
“We definitely brought in a variety of plans,” Parrish said. The houses also included single-stall, attached garages, which is not common with Habitat houses.
Iowa Heartland Habitat was also pleased Irving Square played a role in furthering fair housing in the city. Twelve of the 14 homes were purchased by minority buyers, adding to the diversity of the neighborhood.
