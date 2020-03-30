Habitat for Humanity completes Irving Square homes

WATERLOO — A former Waterloo school site has been transformed into a testament to homeownership.

Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity has sold the last of 14 new affordable houses built in Irving Square, an infill development at the former Irving Elementary School site at West Sixth Street and Hawthorne Avenue.

“This is a time for celebration but we can’t celebrate with the community right now to the level we’d like,” said Ali Parrish, the agency’s executive director, noting the ban on large gatherings due to COVID-19.

“This is a very nice neighborhood, and we are not always able to build in a neighborhood like this and offer it to our families,” she said. “It is a huge win for affordable housing and homeownership in the community.”

Waterloo Community Schools tore down the aging Irving Elementary in 2014, leaving a 3.5-acre lot in an otherwise densely populated neighborhood. Habitat for Humanity committed in 2016 to build 14 new homes on the site.

Toria Jenkins signed the paperwork to buy the final house Thursday.

