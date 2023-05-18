WATERLOO — Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity gifted another new homeowner the keys to her place on Tuesday through its homeownership program after revitalizing an older, dilapidated house in the 300 block of Allen Street.

Raquel Harmon and her son Steven Meeks, 9, plan to move in Thursday. As an avid cooker, she’s most looking forward to that first meal – lasagna. Home ownership had been the last goal on her list after having graduated from college, paid off her car loan and gotten other debt under control.

“It’s been a journey,” the 2004 East High School graduate told a crowd that gathered inside the home to celebrate the accomplishment. “I never thought I’d make it this far ever. I’ve always been on the outside looking in on everybody else’s success. And I told God that I need to accomplish everything on that list now, and this was the last thing on that list.”

“I couldn’t have done it without all my family, the prayers, the push, the encouragement, and the matriarch (her grandmother Lucy Scullark).”

The two-story, 1,476-square-foot home was built in 1901 at the corner of West Second and Allen streets. Habitat for Humanity took over the abandoned residence from the city that had been owned by a hoarder and was in less-than-ideal shape. The city had gotten it through the 657A property policy process for housing eligible to be rehabilitated.

“This project is a metaphor for how we want to approach our neighborhood revitalization work,” said Andy Conger, Iowa Heartland’s construction director. “It’s changed the way we look at a home. We assess it for what it has going for it and we lift up the good.

“We’ve really given it a second chance at life even though it had been forgotten and abandoned. We’re restoring hope where hope might have been lost.”

Work on the house started in the fall. That goal – of finding its inner beauty and not modernizing it too much by instead preserving the history and character of the home – was reflected throughout the home with a kitchen, three bedrooms, and 1-1/2 bathrooms with hardwood floors and baby powder blue walls.

Since 1990, close to 200 families have been given the gift of homeownership through Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity. The rehabilitated homes are bought for an affordable price with a no interest mortgage to a person who becomes eligible.

That person becomes eligible by initially putting in 100 hours of “sweat equity” and, eventually, 300 hours total. Most of that time is spent working on the house of their dreams. Remaining hours are spent on other housing projects, taking homeownership classes or volunteering at Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

That process typically takes about 18-24 months. For Harmon, that started in the fall of 2021.

Fifteen to 20 other people are working through the program in hopes of purchasing their first home with the help of many volunteers and funding – a lot of what comes with the help of big organizations like John Deere.

Harmon’s 84-year-old grandmother was in attendance along with other family, partners, and volunteers who presented gifts and mementos to the new homeowner. Others came, as well, who had joined in the process of helping make Harmon’s dream a reality.

“I’m most excited to see my room,” said Meeks with a bunch of gifts in his hands he’d received as part of the ceremony.

Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity has taken on other projects in the Church Row and Walnut neighborhoods as well as in Cedar Falls, Waverly, and throughout Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, and Buchanan counties.

Photos: The Panther Caravan stops in Waterloo Panther Caravan 1 Panther Caravan 2 Panther Caravan 3 Panther Caravan 4 Panther Caravan 5 Panther Caravan 6 Panther Caravan 7 Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley rallies support for the UNI “Our Tomorrow” campaign Northern Iowa assistant women’s basketball coach Katelin Oney speaks on the Panthers 23-10 season Northern Iowa head wresling coach Doug Schwab fires up the crowd Northern Iowa head men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson addresses the crowd at the Waterloo stop of the Panther Caravan Northern Iowa head volleyball coach Bobbi Peterson discusses her team