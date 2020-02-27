4-H Communications Day set for March 28

INDEPENDENCE -- 4-H members will have the opportunity to explore communications and fashion during the 2020 Buchanan County 4-H Communications Day and Fashion Show on March 28, beginning at 10 a.m.

All 4-H members are encouraged to join in by creating presentations, making display posters, or being part of a skit. Just about any topic a 4-Her has explored could be a topic for a Communications Day presentation.

Some past topics include archery, Roman mythology, cake decorating, banana bread baking, houseplant transplanting or equestrian care and grooming.

Communications Day forms and resources are available at www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan/content/communications-day.

