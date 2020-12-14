Gunfire reported over weekend in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Several houses were struck by bullets over the weekend.
Waterloo police recovered spent shell casings from the scene at 1801 and 1802 Mulberry Street, where an officer also said two vehicles were struck. Officers were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
A house on 618 Independence Ave. also was hit with bullets Saturday night. Officers were called to the scene at 8:30 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Waterloo police are not releasing any more information at this time.
Mugshot Gallery for December 2020
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.
This is not a complete list. An arrest does not imply guilt or a conviction. Click the link below each name for more information on the crime(s) the accused was arrested for. (If the links are no longer accompanying the mugshot, put the name into our search bar at the top for the most recent articles.)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.