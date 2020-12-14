 Skip to main content
Gunfire reported over weekend in Waterloo
WATERLOO – Several houses were struck by bullets over the weekend.

Waterloo police recovered spent shell casings from the scene at 1801 and 1802 Mulberry Street, where an officer also said two vehicles were struck. Officers were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

A house on 618 Independence Ave. also was hit with bullets Saturday night. Officers were called to the scene at 8:30 p.m.

Waterloo police are not releasing any more information at this time.

