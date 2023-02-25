WATERLOO — Hundreds of firearms enthusiasts came out to take a shot at buying new guns and accessories this weekend.

The Midwest Arms Waterloo Gun Show was held at the Hippodrome at the National Cattle Congress. The show continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10, and children 12 years old and younger can get in for free.

Dave Johnson, a Cedar Falls customer, said Sunday is the best day to go because “no one wants to pack up.”

And it’s not just guns for sale -- enthusiasts can purchase accessories and gun parts such as stocks, grips, barrels, holsters and rests.

Joanee Pearson of MAC Shows -- which puts on the gun show -- said attendance has been down this year. She attributed that to the economy and rising prices causing people to “cut out expenses” for entertainment.

MAC Shows, of Missouri, has had three shows at the Hippodrome per year for the last 15 years.

Although the state doesn’t regulate gun shows, the show holder has rules to follow, such as not allowing loaded weapons in the building. Those entering with a gun are required to have it checked by MAC Shows.

As of July 1, 2021, firearm permits are no longer required to purchase handguns in the state, but some vendors with federal firearms licenses choose to require a permit in order to complete the sale.

One vendor that does is Take A Shot Guns of West Union.

Owner Chris Blue said buyers must fill out paperwork and have a permit. If customers don’t have the necessary information, he will run a background check.

Blue said he’s content with the current gun laws in the state but believes there is still a lot of government overreach. However, he added more gun control laws result in an uptick of sales.

“People worry when they see the government trying to get what they have,” Blue said. “It’s a rollercoaster.”

Another shop owner, John Cardis, who is from northeast Illinois, said he believes Iowa has “fair gun regulation.”

“It’s on track to the needs of people within a reasonable realm of regulation,” Cardis said.

He compared Iowa’s laws with laws in Illinois, saying Illinois “goes extreme” but doesn’t always enforce certain aspects -- such as keeping guns out of the hands of felons.

Cardis also praised Iowa voters' recent adoption of an amendment to the Iowa Constitution securing the right to keep and bear arms. Iowa became the fourth state to enshrine “strict scrutiny” language that protects gun rights in its state constitution. The other states are Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri.

Voters approved the addition of the amendment in the Nov. 8 election. About two-thirds voted “yes” while about one-third voted against it.

Multiple bills regarding guns are currently alive in the state Legislature.

In one proposal, K-12 students would be given firearm instruction as part of their schools’ emergency operation plan.

Another bill advanced last week would allow adults to keep a gun in their car while on the property of schools, corrections facilities and casinos.

