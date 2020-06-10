Guest speakers urge CF school district to speed up pool timeline

CEDAR FALLS – Plans for a pool at the new Cedar Falls High School building made waves at Monday night’s Cedar Falls Community School District board meeting.
The district has plans for a “future” pool site at the new high school, which will be built on 69.5 acres near West 27th Street and Hudson Road, replacing the existing high school at 1015 Division St.
Nick Lakin, the head swimming coach at the University of Northern Iowa, joined the Zoom meeting to encourage the district to include the pool in the initial build, which is set to be completed in August 2024.
“We are a community built on multiple waterways, and we need every child to be able to swim,” he said. “In 1998 when I graduated high school, UNI opened the WRC bringing our total number of lap lanes in Cedar Falls to 30. As we stand today we are down to 20, and with the possible closing of Peet we would be down to 14.”
School administrators have discussed the possible closing of the Peet Junior High School pool in coming years to free up space for expanding classrooms.
Board member Jenny Leeper noted there is a plan for a pool at the high school. “It’s not an if, it’s a when,” she said.
Mike Mallaro and Lorelei Redfern, both parents of student swimmers, also spoke on the importance of a working pool in the district.
“In recent years new pools have been built in greater Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Iowa City and Des Moines, and Ames is building one as part of their new high school. These are the communities we compete with and aspire to be in company with,” Mallaro said. “A pool, if added, would be the element of the high school most likely to be used by and connected to the community.”
Superintendent Andy Pattee agreed with the guest speakers and said the district will continue to work with the city on plans for a pool.
“We know we have a pool issue in our community,” Pattee said. “It’s been a great collaborative adventure working with the city, so we imagine that’s going to continue on,” Pattee said
In other business, the district:
- Acknowledged 22 staff members who announced their retirement between last fall and the end of the school year.
- Said the Districtwide Equity Committee will explore avenues of support following the killing of George Floyd and subsequent protests.
- Accepted a bid for dairy products from Anderson-Erickson of Des Moines for the 2020-21 school year and bread products from Pan-O-Gold Baking in Ankeny.
- Approved the wage increase for returning employees of $0.37/hour.
- Approved an average total package increase of 3% for secretarial-clerical, IT services, bus drivers and mechanics, and a 3.04% increase for coordinators, supervisors and managers.
- Approved an increase of 2.9% for administers, principals and associate principals, excluding the superintendent.
