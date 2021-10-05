Guest speaker set for UNI Latinx Heritage Month

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences and the Department of Languages and Literatures will welcome guest speaker Vanessa Cueponi Cihuatl Espinoza to campus for an upcoming speaker session in honor of Latinx Heritage Month.

Espinoza, a 2015 UNI graduate and 2018 Iowa Latino Hall of Fame inductee, will speak at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Schindler Education Center, room 220. The event will also be hosted via Zoom.

Espinoza is a first-generation immigrant student who was the first inductee into the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame for Latinx Youth Leadership in Iowa. She received her undergraduate degree in Spanish teaching at UNI and her master's degree in student affairs administration from Iowa State University. After working in the Center for Diversity and Enrichment at the University of Iowa, she now teachers in the bilingual program at West Liberty High School.

She will speak about her work as an advocate, teacher and writer. She will also discuss her recent essay, “More than a piece of paper”/“Más que un pedazo de papel,” on growing up Latinx in Iowa.

The event is free and open to the public.

