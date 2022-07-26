 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Guest preacher hosted by St. Paul’s in Waverly

  • 0
Curt Schneider

Schneider

WAVERLY — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming Curt Schneider as guest preacher Aug. 6 and 7 as part of the 150th anniversary year-long celebration.

Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Aug. 6, there will be a light catered meal. The meal will begin at 6:15 p.m. and Schneider will be present to greet members and mingle. He will again preach on Aug. 7, and there will be a short introduction of him during the 10 a.m. coffee hour. He served as pastor at the church for 13 years, until 2015.

To attend the Saturday meal, RSVP at stpaulswaverly.org/register by Monday or by calling the church office at (319) 352-3850. Donations for the meal will be accepted. For more information on the upcoming 150th Anniversary events and activities at St. Paul’s, visit the anniversary webpage at stpaulswaverly.org/150th-anniversary.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wisconsin lawmaker involved in car crash that killed 27-year-old mother and child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News