Guest preacher hosted by St. Paul’s in Waverly

WAVERLY — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming Curt Schneider as guest preacher Aug. 6 and 7 as part of the 150th anniversary year-long celebration.
Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Aug. 6, there will be a light catered meal. The meal will begin at 6:15 p.m. and Schneider will be present to greet members and mingle. He will again preach on Aug. 7, and there will be a short introduction of him during the 10 a.m. coffee hour. He served as pastor at the church for 13 years, until 2015.
To attend the Saturday meal, RSVP at stpaulswaverly.org/register by Monday or by calling the church office at (319) 352-3850. Donations for the meal will be accepted. For more information on the upcoming 150th Anniversary events and activities at St. Paul’s, visit the anniversary webpage at stpaulswaverly.org/150th-anniversary.