Guest preacher hosted by St. Paul’s in Waverly

Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Aug. 6, there will be a light catered meal. The meal will begin at 6:15 p.m. and Schneider will be present to greet members and mingle. He will again preach on Aug. 7, and there will be a short introduction of him during the 10 a.m. coffee hour. He served as pastor at the church for 13 years, until 2015.