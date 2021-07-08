 Skip to main content
Gucci the Cow to join Farmers Day parade in Jesup
Gucci the Cow to join Farmers Day parade in Jesup

Gucci and Mason

Gucci the Cow is now making public appearances.

You can see the Jesup darling of social media (and his owner, Mason Corkery) at Farmers Day on Saturday.

Gucci found fame when Corkery posted a video in April of he and the cow rolling through the Independence Dairy Queen and sharing some ice cream on the online video-sharing platform Tik-Tok.

@iowacholodoc

Repost because I think we can do better 😄 ##gucciherd ##cowtok ##dairyqueen ##iowa

♬ original sound - Mason Corkery

Gucci will ride on Jesup Realty's float during the parade that begins at 10 a.m. Afterward, Gucci will be available for a meet and greet with staff from Jesup Realty, who will also be handing out free ice cream while supplies last.

Mason Corkery and his calf, Gucci, roll through Chik-fil-A in Waterloo.
