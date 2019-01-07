WAVERLY — Dan Britt and Jean Harrington-Britt’s first trip to Guatemala was to meet their two sons.
But the couple, who owns Northern Iowa Therapy in Waverly, knew even then that it wouldn’t be their last.
“When we were in Guatemala, we saw a need down there,” Britt said. “That was always in the back of our mind to help.”
The two were correct in their assessment of Guatemala: The country, like its Central American neighbors El Salvador and Honduras, have far too few physicians in the country, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And only around 54 percent of Guatemala’s rural population receive basic health services.
So, on the company’s 25th anniversary this year, the pair searched for a way they could offer their occupational, physical and speech therapy services in Guatemala safely and effectively.
“Our mission is to have a positive impact,” Harrington-Britt, an occupational therapist, said. “What can we do to mark this anniversary and also have a global impact?”
They ended up finding the Roman Catholic Diocese of New Ulm, Minn., which has had a mission at San Lucas Toliman, Guatemala, since 1962, according to the Diocese’s website.
Harrington-Britt, who founded the company in 1993, went on the trip Nov. 24-30 with fellow Northern Iowa Therapy practitioners Jackie Bormann, a physical therapist, and Kailee Janssen, a physical therapy assistant, as well as Janssen’s husband, Andrew. The therapists were following a surgical team who had gone down as part of the mission trip earlier.
While there, they traveled to “eight or 10 villages,” Harrington-Britt said, in a whirlwind working trip working with everyone from children to older adults and helping patients as well as caregivers work through spina bifida, developmental delays, fractures, limb loss, after-stroke care and much more.
Andrew Janssen helped get a water treatment system up and running in one village as well, Harrington-Britt said.
“We treated patients in homes in a variety of rural communities, and one day we had people from the local area come to a hospital” for therapy, Harrington-Britt said.
The team worked with translators to get lists of people with therapy needs, and other locals helped guide them to homes.
“It’s very heart-fulfilling,” Harrington-Britt said. “They don’t regularly have access to these services.”
People were so grateful, she said, remembering one young man who had suffered a stroke 14 months prior to Harrington-Britt’s arrival. Her team’s therapy was the first he had gotten since the stroke.
“This was awesome, because we could really connect with individuals,” she said. “You go into the home and, in that country, family takes care of family.”
Poverty is quite evident, Harrington-Britt said, but “what is striking is they are very joyful, very present with the people that they’re with and the work that they’re doing.
“They find joy in the ordinary jobs they do,” she added.
“Sometimes, I think people go (on mission trips) wanting to help — and that happens, but what also happens is they come back changed,” Britt, who was unable to go on the trip, said.
That’s true for Northern Iowa Therapy: They’ve already decided this will be their inaugural Guatemala trip, and plan to take a small team of therapists to the country each fall to continue the work.
Britt said the Guatemala mission trip was the “cherry on top” for the company, which employs 175 in 44 locations across Iowa and recently worked with Allen College to begin a doctorate program in physical therapy in order to train Iowans for careers in therapy.
“Sometimes it’s easy to get bogged down with day-to-day issues, and it’s nice for our team to get out of their element and have this wonderful experience and bonding experience,” Britt said.
“Our mission has always been to create this impactful experience so that any patient who comes, through therapy and interactions, that we’re making a positive impact in their life,” Harrington-Britt said. “Now, being able to do that with a global impact in Guatemala, is very fulfilling.”
