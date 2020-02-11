'Guardian Angel' saved from Cedar Falls fire to be featured in art show

Cedar Falls Public Safety Officer John Zolondek couldn’t reach the second floor from inside the house because of the intense heat and smoke, so he climbed a ladder set up outside and entered the house through a window, carrying the man to safety. Later the firefighter re-entered the house and carried out the “Guardian Angel” painting.

“Thankfully, everyone in the family was safe,” Lockard said. The brothers were treated for smoke inhalation, and recently Michael’s rescue efforts were recognized with an American Red Cross award. The house was a total loss from fire, water and smoke damage.

“I don’t know how the ‘Guardian Angel’ survived the fire when everything else was ashes, including our family portrait Tatiana painted for us. Nothing else survived the fire in that area of the house,” recalled Lockard.

She asked Jackson not to restore the painting. The Jacksons lived next door to the Lockards, and watched the firefighters battle the blaze. “She wants to keep the ‘Guardian Angel’ the way it is now as a symbol of gratitude for the many miracles and blessings we all witnessed,” Jackson explained.