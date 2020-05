Grundy fair opens race season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRUNDY CENTER — The Grundy County Fair Board has planned the first Figure 8 Race for the season at the Grundy County Speedway on June 13

Racing begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Limited tickets are available June 1 at www.GrundyCountyFair.com.

The Grundy County All-American Fair will be July 21-26.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0