CLIVE — A Grundy County woman said she was pretty surprised after winning a $10,000 lottery prize.
Brenda Anderson, 56, of Wellsburg, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Happy Holidays Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket while shopping for groceries at Kwik Star, 4515 Coneflower Parkway, Cedar Falls.
She scratched her ticket later that morning in Grundy Center, where she dropped off her grandson at preschool. She thought her prize was much smaller until she scanned the ticket with her Iowa Lottery LotteryPlus mobile app, which confirmed the big win.
Anderson, who won the fourth of 11 prizes of $10,000 in the game, said she plans to use her winnings to buy Christmas presents.
The $100,000 Happy Holidays Crossword is a $10 scratch game. It features seven top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.30.
