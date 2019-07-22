GRUNDY CENTER — Agricultural sites around Northeast Iowa will be visited this week by a group of international journalists and public relations officials.
Harlan Persinger, a Grundy Center farmer and photojournalist, arranged the tour for eight people from Australia, Austria, Germany, Japan, Northern Ireland and South Africa. Participants are touring sites for three days starting Tuesday ahead of the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists’ Annual Congress, a convention happening in Minneapolis this year. He’s placed all of them with area farm families for overnight home stays and planned group evening meals at farms.
“They’re going to get the real grassroots feel of what it’s like,” said Persinger.
He arranged for visits to a wide variety of animal farming operations that include beef, dairy, hogs, sheep and fish. Participants will also see operations that raise corn and soybeans, vegetables and garden plants, and Christmas trees. In addition, they will visit a grain elevator, agriculture-related museums, John Deere Engine Works, precision technology company Ag Leader and Iowa State University.
“I wanted to make sure they would have access to sheep and dairy and beef and hogs,” said Persinger, along with the Ellsworth fish farm, which raises tilapia. “I tried to touch every base I could.”
That includes a chance to meet and hear remarks from Loren Kruse, Grundy County native and retired editor of Successful Farming magazine, during their first evening meal.
An earlier Tuesday visit to Mid-Iowa Coop’s Mill Junction Elevator north of Grundy Center, which opened last fall, is an example of a large grain facility. It has a capacity to receive 55,000 bushels of grain per hour. That amounts to 50 loaded semi trucks.
“I wanted to take them there,” said Persinger. “This is state of the art.”
One of the tours will be of his own farm land, totaling about 300 acres, where grain yields have steadily increased during the past decade. Persinger is the third generation of his family to own the two separate farms. He will highlight the management practices and technology utilized to get average per acre yields in 2017 and 2018 of 250 bushels for corn and 63 bushels for soybeans.
Persinger splits his time between the rural Grundy Center farm and Milwaukee, where he worked for public relations firms in the past. Over the past 15 years, he has freelanced for agriculture publications based in Wisconsin and other parts of the Midwest. He claims to be “about the only person in the world who is a photojournalist and a farmer.”
