Grundy County property owners are eligible for state disaster relief funds to assist with damage caused by Friday evening’s severe weather.
Grundy, along with 11 other counties, was part of an emergency declaration announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds' office over the weekend.
At least 26 people were reported dead across the South and Midwest as storms ravaged a large section of the nation Friday. No deaths were reported in Iowa.
Other Iowa counties included in the governor’s declaration were Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Mahaska, Wapello, and Washington counties.
Grundy County Emergency Management Coordinator Chase Babcock said he’s received approximately 15 to 20 reports of damage mostly north of Wellsburg. Reports ranged from damage to roofs, doors and siding to grain bins on farms being uprooted and smaller agricultural outbuildings being knocked over.
He was not aware of any injuries as a result of the weather, with the exception of a driver of a semi-truck that rolled on U.S. Highway 20 who was transported for medical attention by a private vehicle.
The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program.
The Individual Assistance Grant Program allows households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level to apply for up to $5,000 for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.
Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for expenses related to storm recovery. The application can be accessed at:
www.dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs. You have 45 days from Saturday to submit a claim.
The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with any clients, as no income eligibility requires exist, to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and a referral to obtain a service or resource.
The program closes 180 days from Saturday, and more information can be obtained by contacting a local community action association or visiting
www.iowacommunityaction.org.
The National Weather Service reported winds at about 60 miles per hour in the Cedar Valley on Friday night. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area avoided any significant damage. Residents were made aware of possible tornados and other extreme weather from about 4 until 8 p.m.
Confirmed or suspected tornadoes reported in at least eight states destroyed homes and businesses, splintered trees and laid waste to neighborhoods across a broad swath of the country. The dead included at least nine in one Tennessee county, four in the small town of Wynne, Arkansas, three in Sullivan, Indiana, and four in Illinois.
Other deaths from the storms that hit Friday night into Saturday were reported in Alabama and Mississippi, along with one near Little Rock, Arkansas, where city officials said more than 2,600 buildings were in a tornado's path.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
PHOTOS: Iowa advances to NCAA championship
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark celebrates after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano celebrate after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Victaria Saxton and Iowa's Monika Czinano go after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder reacts during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South Carolina Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins looses the ball between Iowa's Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Zia Cooke tries to shoot past Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Zia Cooke tries to shoot past Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Victaria Saxton and Iowa's Monika Czinano go after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Zia Cooke shoots with Iowa's Caitlin Clark defending during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Kate Martin tries to shoot past South Carolina's Aliyah Boston during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives past South Carolina's Kierra Fletcher during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past South Carolina's Kierra Fletcher and Aliyah Boston during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Zia Cooke tries to get past Iowa's Gabbie Marshall during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Zia Cooke shoots past Iowa's Gabbie Marshall during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against Iowa Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark tries to get past South Carolina's Raven Johnson during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
APTOPIX NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere steals the ball from Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere steals the ball from Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso tries to get past Iowa's Monika Czinano during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere shoots past Iowa's Monika Czinano during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Bree Hall tries to get past Iowa's Gabbie Marshall during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and Kierra Fletcher during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past South Carolina's Kierra Fletcher during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark gets past South Carolina's Kierra Fletcher during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark gets past South Carolina's Zia Cooke during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark looks past South Carolina's Raven Johnson during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder reacts during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South Carolina Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Zia Cooke shoots past Iowa's Kate Martin during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against IowaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Zia Cooke shoots over Iowa's Gabbie Marshall during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark looks to shoot past South Carolina's Raven Johnson during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Brea Beal tries to drive by Iowa's Kate Martin during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after a three pointer during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins is fouled as she shoots against Iowa's Hannah Stuelke and Kate Martin during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after a three pointer during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South Carolina Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Iowa advances to NCAA championship
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after a three pointer during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South Carolina Friday in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73. See more coverage in SPORTS and
qctimes.com
Darron Cummings, AP
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past South Carolina's Brea Beal during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives past South Carolina's Brea Beal during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark is fouled by South Carolina's Brea Beal during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
IOWA ADVANCES TO NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals game against South Carolina on Friday in Dallas. At right is Rock Island graduate Brea Beal. Iowa won 77-73. See more coverage in SPORTS and
qctimes.com
Tony Gutierrez, AP
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Gabbie Marshall reacts in the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South Carolina Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark celebrates after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark celebrates after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Zia Cooke walks off the floor as Iowa players celebrate after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
A fan cheers after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game between Iowa and South Carolina Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Zia Cooke tries to shoot past Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Zia Cooke shoots past Iowa's Gabbie Marshall during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against Iowa Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark tries to get past South Carolina's Raven Johnson during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
APTOPIX NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere steals the ball from Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere steals the ball from Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso tries to get past Iowa's Monika Czinano during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere shoots past Iowa's Monika Czinano during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Bree Hall tries to get past Iowa's Gabbie Marshall during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and Kierra Fletcher during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
