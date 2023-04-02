Grundy County property owners are eligible for state disaster relief funds to assist with damage caused by Friday evening’s severe weather.

Grundy, along with 11 other counties, was part of an emergency declaration announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds' office over the weekend.

At least 26 people were reported dead across the South and Midwest as storms ravaged a large section of the nation Friday. No deaths were reported in Iowa.

Other Iowa counties included in the governor’s declaration were Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Mahaska, Wapello, and Washington counties.

Grundy County Emergency Management Coordinator Chase Babcock said he’s received approximately 15 to 20 reports of damage mostly north of Wellsburg. Reports ranged from damage to roofs, doors and siding to grain bins on farms being uprooted and smaller agricultural outbuildings being knocked over.

He was not aware of any injuries as a result of the weather, with the exception of a driver of a semi-truck that rolled on U.S. Highway 20 who was transported for medical attention by a private vehicle.

The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program.

The Individual Assistance Grant Program allows households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level to apply for up to $5,000 for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.

Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for expenses related to storm recovery. The application can be accessed at: www.dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs. You have 45 days from Saturday to submit a claim.

The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with any clients, as no income eligibility requires exist, to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and a referral to obtain a service or resource.

The program closes 180 days from Saturday, and more information can be obtained by contacting a local community action association or visiting www.iowacommunityaction.org.

The National Weather Service reported winds at about 60 miles per hour in the Cedar Valley on Friday night. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area avoided any significant damage. Residents were made aware of possible tornados and other extreme weather from about 4 until 8 p.m.

Confirmed or suspected tornadoes reported in at least eight states destroyed homes and businesses, splintered trees and laid waste to neighborhoods across a broad swath of the country. The dead included at least nine in one Tennessee county, four in the small town of Wynne, Arkansas, three in Sullivan, Indiana, and four in Illinois.

Other deaths from the storms that hit Friday night into Saturday were reported in Alabama and Mississippi, along with one near Little Rock, Arkansas, where city officials said more than 2,600 buildings were in a tornado's path.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

PHOTOS: Iowa advances to NCAA championship NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball APTOPIX NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball Iowa advances to NCAA championship NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball IOWA ADVANCES TO NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball APTOPIX NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball