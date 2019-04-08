GRUNDY CENTER — The Grundy County Fair Board has announced entertainment, including new events and bands performing at the 2019 Grundy County Fair and three extra Grandstand events at the Grundy County Speedway.
The All-American Grundy County Fair July 16-21.
Kicking off the entertainment for the weekend of fair is Tuff Truck Races followed by the band Mitch Laue at the Container Bar. Racing starts at 7 p.m. Rules and regulations for all races are posted on our website: GrundyCountyFair.com.
Cody Hicks, the singer of recently released “Left Hand Turn,” will follow the Old School Figure 8 Races July 19. Figure 8 Races begin at 7 p.m. at the Grundy County Speedway with Cody Hicks starting around 9 p.m. He will play through a,m. in the Container Bar area.
The fair welcomes back rocker Casey Muessigmann, who will close the entertainment after a full day of events July 20, at 9 p.m. following the fireworks. Casey Muessigmann was a member of Blake Shelton’s team on season 3 of The Voice playing country and rock.
Saturday entertainment consists of the Prairieland Pullers at 10 a.m., followed by the Farm Bureau State Fair BBQ Cook-Off at 1 p.m., Small Town Throw Down Bean Bag Tourney at 1 p.m., followed by the Belt Sander Races from 2-5 p.m, and the Trailer Races & Demo Derby at 7 p.m. with fireworks at dark.
There will be more racing events to the Grundy County Speedway this year including: June 1, Figure 8 Races with the band Mitch Laue; Aug. 24, Figure 8 Races; and Oct. 26, Snowmobile Grass Drags.
