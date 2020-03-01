Growth from within: Existing businesses are making huge investments in Waterloo

LSB’s current renovation of the third through sixth floors of the Tech 1 building at the TechWorks is primarily designed to handle up to 150 new employees for its fintech division, LSBX.

LSB president Erik Skovgard said the bank chose the Waterloo, site after looking at Des Moines and other communities.

“We are a community bank and community banks are tied with Main Streets,” Skovgard said. “We currently don’t have a location in downtown Waterloo and we wanted to be part of the revitalization that’s going on in downtown Waterloo and the TechWorks.”

Skovgard said the bank, which is also keeping its presence in Reinbeck, is hoping to open its new location in the first quarter of 2021.

Gary Bertch said his family’s investment in the theme park, near the Lost Island Water Park on Shaulis Road, is an effort to help attract more families and workers.

“We see continued need for additional family entertainment in the area,” he said. “More is better. It makes the community overall more appealing to tourists and those folks who may consider moving here.