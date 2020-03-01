Growth from within: Existing businesses are making huge investments in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Mayor Quentin Hart can point to the numbers when talking about growth in his city’s economy.
Waterloo tallied its second-highest construction value ever last year, while housing starts hit at least a 30-year high. Some 45 new businesses opened downtown over the past two years.
And 2019 brought announcements of the planned $100 million Lost Island Theme Park, a $30 million expansion at Tyson Fresh Meats, an $18.3 million Lincoln Savings Bank project at Cedar Valley TechWorks and a $10 million renovation of a downtown hotel.
“We are at a point where our reputation, our statewide and national exposure, is growing positively,” Hart said. “People are starting to hear about the real Waterloo and the tremendous opportunities and potential we have as a community.
“Businesses have a potential to be successful in the city of Waterloo and they know that. The investments that we’ve made to quality of life, the realignment of our economic development department, our national reputation improving for the better.
“People used to always say, ‘Why Waterloo?’” Hart added. “Now the conversation is shifting to, ‘Why not Waterloo?’”
Lisa Skubal, vice president of economic development at Grow Cedar Valley, said 90% of new investment typically comes from companies already operating in a community.
“Over the last several years locally we have seen a steady pace of expansion and reinvestment by existing businesses and developers,” she said. “As businesses continue to gain confidence in the U.S. economy we hope to see that continue and grow.”
Many of the major projects taking shape in Waterloo today are driven by local investors.
The Lost Island Theme Park is a project by Gary and Becky Bertch, who own Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing; Lincoln Savings Bank, headquartered in Reinbeck, has been in the area for a century; Warren Transport is constructing new headquarters in the Greenbelt Centre business park; the Friendship Village retirement home has embarked on a $70 million rebuilding project; Professional Lawn Care is building a new location near the airport.
Skubal notes the theme park and LSB projects are transformative for the entire Cedar Valley.
“One will both transform the community’s ability of being a destination place in Iowa and elevate the quality of life to attract workforce and the other (will bring) fintech to Waterloo and the Cedar Valley in a big way.”
Fintech is short for financial technology, which includes banks like LSB serving as the financial back-end for mobile apps and other web services that need an actual banking service to handle accounts.
LSB’s current renovation of the third through sixth floors of the Tech 1 building at the TechWorks is primarily designed to handle up to 150 new employees for its fintech division, LSBX.
LSB president Erik Skovgard said the bank chose the Waterloo, site after looking at Des Moines and other communities.
“We are a community bank and community banks are tied with Main Streets,” Skovgard said. “We currently don’t have a location in downtown Waterloo and we wanted to be part of the revitalization that’s going on in downtown Waterloo and the TechWorks.”
Skovgard said the bank, which is also keeping its presence in Reinbeck, is hoping to open its new location in the first quarter of 2021.
Gary Bertch said his family’s investment in the theme park, near the Lost Island Water Park on Shaulis Road, is an effort to help attract more families and workers.
“We see continued need for additional family entertainment in the area,” he said. “More is better. It makes the community overall more appealing to tourists and those folks who may consider moving here.
“We need young people to stay here and we need families — young and old — to stay here,” he added. “There’s a fight out there for people these days, with unemployment being so low.”
Grading for the new park started last fall and Bertch expects some vertical construction to begin near the middle of this summer. Opening is projected for the summer of 2022.
“The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive,” Bertch said. “There aren’t a lot of new parks that are being developed in this country anymore, so it also catches the industry’s interest in a big way.”
Another highly visible project is a $10 million renovation of the aging downtown Ramada into a new Best Western Plus and Executive Residency hotel.
Rod Lindquist, of Makenda LLC, said the South Dakota-based firm saw huge potential in the hotel and was attracted by the city’s efforts to revitalize the convention center and downtown in general.
“We like what Waterloo’s doing,” Lindquist said. “There’s a lot of pride in that community and just so many great things going on downtown. There’s energy there and the people and the businesses support it.”
While Hart said the size of the major expansion projects are something to crow about, he’s equally pleased to see development in all parts of the community.
“We have a lot more minority businesses in downtown — Latino, African American establishments, Bosnian,” he said. “It gives us one of the most diverse downtown business sectors in the state.”
Six industrial parks are spread across the city from the airport to the northeast industrial area to the former Rath Packing Co. area, along San Marnan Drive and at both the north and south ends of U.S. Highway 63. New opportunity zones have been created to entice development in economically depressed areas.
“We are trying to make sure that we can have some semblance of life and reinvestment and redevelopment in every part of the community,” Hart said. “That’s important. We want everybody to participate in this economy.”
