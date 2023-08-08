WATERLOO — Grin & Grow Child Care has changed its name to Growing Minds Early Learning Center as it celebrates 80 years of service to the community.
The center, located at 608 W. Fourth St., is a leading provider of affordable and quality child care services for low-income families in the Cedar Valley.
“We are thrilled to announce our new name, Growing Minds Early Learning Center, which reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting low-income families in our community,” Ed Gruenwald, director of operations and development, said in a news release. “Our new name captures our vision of empowering families, breaking barriers, and providing the best care for all children. Through our programs and services, we strive to transform lives and provide equal opportunities for every child to succeed.”
In addition to the name change, Growing Minds Early Learning Center has rolled out a fresh logo and visual identity that symbolize its dedication to promoting inclusivity and educational growth. The logo incorporates vibrant colors and represents the diversity and resilience of the families the center serves. As part of the rebranding process, the business is updating its website, social media platforms, and marketing materials to reflect the new name and visual identity.
The center will continue to provide affordable child care services that prioritize the well-being, safety, and educational development of each child. By offering comprehensive programs, nurturing environments, and supportive resources, Growing Minds aims to empower families and break the cycle of poverty.
For more information about Growing Minds Early Learning Center, visit the updated website at growingmindsearlylearning.org. People can follow the center online to stay connected and learn about upcoming initiatives and events.
