A new program will allow Cedar Valley home and commercial property owners to access competitive prices for solar installations through the power of volume purchasing.

The Grow Solar Cedar Valley program -- coordinated by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA), 1000 Friends of Iowa and the Nature Conservancy in Iowa -- commences Aug. 15 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with the first “Solar Power Hour” educational session in the Schoitz Room at the Waterloo Center of the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

The next event is virtual from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 23. Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5616903808146/WN_y2rKdhHoQsyOWRRHxAcPnQ#/registration.

“Iowans are lowering electricity bills by investing in solar energy; however, many barriers remain,” said Patrick Snell with The Nature Conservancy in Iowa. “We are seeing a rise of solar scams across the country, and it can be a stressful, time-consuming process to see if solar is right for a home or business.

"That’s why we continue to be a proud supporter of the Grow Solar program because it accelerates the implementation of low-impact solar energy in Iowa, breaks down those logistical barriers and brings a community together with the professional, educational materials they need.”

Group purchase programs provide residents and businesses with the opportunity to invest in high-quality, renewable energy solar installations, while also helping reach sustainability goals. In similar programs, estimated first-year savings on utility bills have ranged from $690 to more than $1,000, depending on the size of the array.

The program’s website, GrowSolar.org/CedarValley, includes a sign-up form where residents and business owners can elect to receive a solar installation cost estimate or general program updates and Solar Power Hour announcements.