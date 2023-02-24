CEDAR FALLS — Grow Cedar Valley will honor eight individuals, businesses or organizations at its annual celebration event March 7.
The event is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites & Bien VenU Event Center, 7400 Hudson Road. This year’s special guest will be Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
The following award recipients will be recognized and celebrated:
Cedar Valley Economic Diversity & Inclusion Award – Western Home Communities – Jamaican Intern Program.
Bette Wubbena Partner Award – 24/7 BLAC Leadership Advancement Consortium.
Cedar Valley Business of the Year (1-50 employees) – AECOM Technical Services.
Cedar Valley Business of the Year (51+ employees) – Fahr Beverage.
John Deere Treating Capital Well Award – Lost Island Themepark.
Cedar Valley Innovation Award – PicklePlay.
Cedar Valley Business Leader – Mark Kittrell, Eagle View Partners.
The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour featuring live music, a cash bar and an interactive photo booth. Dinner will begin around 6:30 p.m., and the award ceremony will begin around 7:15 p.m., wrapping up by 9 p.m.
Each year, the event is attended by around 550 Cedar Valley business and comminuty leaders. Premiere sponsor for the event is Community Bank & Trust.
Illinois Central Railroad
African Americans who worked for Illinois Central in Mississippi were given passes to go to Waterloo to help break the strike. Most came from Holmes County in Mississippi. By 1915 there were 400 African Americans living and working in Waterloo.
Waterloo African-American Historical and Cultural Museum
People arrived in the Cedar Valley with a desire to put down roots and grow a strong and prosperous future. In the early years, folks shared a common commitment and determination to build their communities and lives for themselves and their families through hard work, education and service, as well as socializing and being good neighbors.
Illinois Central Railroad
African Americans who worked for Illinois Central in Mississippi were given passes to go to Waterloo to help break the strike. Most came from Holmes County in Mississippi. By 1915 there were 400 African Americans living and working in Waterloo.
Waterloo African-American Historical and Cultural Museum
Boy Scouts
Boy Scouts at the West Side Library, Waterloo, circa 1915.
Grout Museum Archives
Charlie Griggs
Charlie Griggs, shown here in his World War I uniform, was secretary of the Black Austin-Tolliver Legion Post when it was formed in Waterloo in 1922.
Waterloo African-American Historical and Cultural Museum
Taft speech
Crowds scaling baggage cars to witness an appearance from President Taft at Waverly Junction, 1908.
Library of Congress Prints & Photographs Division, LC-DIG-GGBAIN-02226
President Taft, Cedar Falls
President Taft speaking from a train in Cedar Falls, 1908.
Library of Congress Prints & Photographs Division, LC-DIG-GGBAIN-02237
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church's culinary department for an August 1909 picnic.
Grout Museum Archives
Hotel Russell Lamson
Hotel Russell-Lamson Christmas party featuring Parrish, Sulentic, Larsen and other family members, Waterloo, 1927.
Grout Museum Archives
Louisa Mae Alcott School
Louisa May Alcott School students, 1889. The school stood on Walnut between East Second and Third streets from 1893 until 1940.
Grout Museum Archives
Red Waist Club
The Red Waist Club, a ladies' social group, taking the steamboat "Umatilla" along the Cedar River in Waterloo, circa 1890s. The boat carried passengers from the Park Avenue landing to Chautauqua Park.
Grout Museum Archives
Wartburg Band
Wartburg Band, 1910.
Bremer County Historical Society & Museum
Waterloo Police Department
Waterloo Police Department, circa 1887. Front row, from left: R.W. Dinzy, Major and Chief J.M. Grout, Frank Fenstmaker. Back row, two unidentified, Howell, Chas. Whetlafer.
Grout Museum Archives
Zion Evangelical Church
Zion Evangelical Church, Bennington Township, 1887.