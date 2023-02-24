The Red Waist Club, a ladies' social group, taking the steamboat "Umatilla" along the Cedar River in Waterloo, circa 1890s. The boat carried passengers from the Park Avenue landing to Chautauqua Park.

Louisa May Alcott School students, 1889. The school stood on Walnut between East Second and Third streets from 1893 until 1940.

Crowds scaling baggage cars to witness an appearance from President Taft at Waverly Junction, 1908.

Charlie Griggs, shown here in his World War I uniform, was secretary of the Black Austin-Tolliver Legion Post when it was formed in Waterloo in 1922.

African Americans who worked for Illinois Central in Mississippi were given passes to go to Waterloo to help break the strike. Most came from Holmes County in Mississippi. By 1915 there were 400 African Americans living and working in Waterloo.

The Story of Us: People

People arrived in the Cedar Valley with a desire to put down roots and grow a strong and prosperous future. In the early years, folks shared a common commitment and determination to build their communities and lives for themselves and their families through hard work, education and service, as well as socializing and being good neighbors.

