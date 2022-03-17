 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Grow Cedar Valley to host 'Adapting to 'New Normal' Retail Luncheon' March 30

  • 0
Grow Cedar Valley

Grow Cedar Valley’s Community Development Council will host an "Adapting to the 'New Normal' Retail Luncheon" from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. March 30 at Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls.  

Dave Wilson of Ryan Companies will lead a panel discussion featuring Robin Bostrom, Main Street Iowa/Iowa Economic Development Authority; Jeremia Matz, Scheels, Cedar Falls; Mark Toms, Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., Cedar Falls; and Georgia Van Gundy, Hy-Vee Corporate.

Cost is $30 per person; registration is due March 23. Premier sponsor is Community Bank & Trust; and gold sponsor is Ryan Companies. For more information, table sponsorships, or to register, contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or call 319-232-1156.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden calls Putin a war criminal, Kremlin said "unforgivable"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News