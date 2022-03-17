Grow Cedar Valley to host 'Adapting to 'New Normal' Retail Luncheon' March 30

Grow Cedar Valley’s Community Development Council will host an "Adapting to the 'New Normal' Retail Luncheon" from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. March 30 at Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls.

Dave Wilson of Ryan Companies will lead a panel discussion featuring Robin Bostrom, Main Street Iowa/Iowa Economic Development Authority; Jeremia Matz, Scheels, Cedar Falls; Mark Toms, Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., Cedar Falls; and Georgia Van Gundy, Hy-Vee Corporate.

Cost is $30 per person; registration is due March 23. Premier sponsor is Community Bank & Trust; and gold sponsor is Ryan Companies. For more information, table sponsorships, or to register, contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or call 319-232-1156.