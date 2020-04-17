You are the owner of this article.
Grow Cedar Valley survey to gauge impact of COVID-19
WATERLOO -- Local economic development officials are asking businesses to help them gauge the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grow Cedar Valley, formerly the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber, is sending out surveys to area businesses this week asking about issues related to the health emergency that has forced some businesses to close and led to massive unemployment.

"We're hoping to send out surveys over a period of time to all industry sectors, from the arts and entertainment to retail to hotels, manufacturing and distribution companies, the whole gamut," said Lisa Skubal, Grow Cedar Valley vice president of economic development.

"We want data so we can measure over a period of time the economic impact of COVID-19, the effects it has on our businesses but also the human component impact," she added.

The surveys are a collaboration among a number of communities in North America.

Skubal said the survey asks about whether businesses are accessing state and federal assistance programs, such as the CARES Act, and covers areas such as financing, supply chain, work force issues, operations, and future outlooks.

The information will help Grow Cedar Valley direct how it serves local businesses.

"We want to figure out how we can support our existing businesses moving forward as we all navigate through the cascading effects of COVID-19 in our communities," Skubal said.

"That data will be helpful as we are advocates at the state and federal level on behalf of our existing businesses," she added. "The more data we can get the better the picture that will be painted as to what we need to be doing as we move forward."

