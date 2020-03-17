Grow Cedar Valley offers online resources during pandemic

WATERLOO – For residents and businesses in the Cedar Valley, Grow Cedar Valley has compiled a list of resources and information for you and your business and will continually monitor and update the list as needed: growcedarvalley.com/covid-19

The resources included are divided into the following categories: operations, facilities, employers, your customers and the importance of supporting local business.

"We encourage Cedar Valley businesses and community members to have action plans to protect their organizations and their employees from COVID-19. Additionally, we encourage businesses to have action plans in place to ensure businesses continuity," said a statement from Grow Cedar Valley.

They ask businesses to contact theiroffice with any additional resources or events that serve to support community members and businesses and assist them as they develop the plan that is right for them.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0