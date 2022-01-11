 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grow Cedar Valley 'New Normal' for Retail luncheon set for Jan. 19

Grow Cedar Valley’s Community Development Council will host an Adapting to the New Normal Retail luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls.

Dave Wilson of Ryan Companies will facilitate a panel discussion with experts Robin Bostrom, Main Street Iowa/Iowa Economic Development Authority; Jeremia Matz, SCHEELS Cedar Falls; Mark Toms, Brown’s Shoe Fit Company Cedar Falls; and Georgia Van Gundy, Hy-Vee Corporate.

Cost is $30 per person. Registration deadline is Wednesday.

Premier sponsor is Community Bank & Trust, and gold sponsor is Ryan Companies. For more information, table sponsorships, or to register for the event, contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or call 319-232-1156.

