Grow Cedar Valley 'New Normal' for Retail luncheon set for Jan. 19

Grow Cedar Valley’s Community Development Council will host an Adapting to the New Normal Retail luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls.

Dave Wilson of Ryan Companies will facilitate a panel discussion with experts Robin Bostrom, Main Street Iowa/Iowa Economic Development Authority; Jeremia Matz, SCHEELS Cedar Falls; Mark Toms, Brown’s Shoe Fit Company Cedar Falls; and Georgia Van Gundy, Hy-Vee Corporate.

Cost is $30 per person. Registration deadline is Wednesday.

Premier sponsor is Community Bank & Trust, and gold sponsor is Ryan Companies. For more information, table sponsorships, or to register for the event, contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or call 319-232-1156.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0