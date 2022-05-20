Grow Cedar Valley launches event to welcome newcomers

WATERLOO – With over 6,000 new residents moving into the Cedar Valley each year, Grow Cedar Valley is hosting a party to help newcomers connect with other new residents and enjoy food, beverages, and door prizes. The inaugural Cedar Valley Welcome Reception will from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at SingleSpeed Brewing Co. in downtown Waterloo.

“The Cedar Valley is home to almost 250,000 people, many of whom moved here as newcomers at one point or another. Getting settled into a new community can be difficult, and we want to make sure everyone who moves here, no matter where from, has a great experience for themselves and their families”, said Danny Laudick, senior program director at Grow Cedar Valley.

The event is open to all and free to attend, including a partner, guest, or the entire family. The event will include free appetizers, a complimentary drink, plus information to learn about community resources and help newcomers familiarize themselves with all the region has to offer to truly begin feeling at home.

Registration is appreciated, and individuals can register online at www.growcedarvalley.com/events or by contacting Danny Laudick at danny@growcedarvalley.com or (319) 232-1156.

