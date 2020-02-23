Grout to show suffrage movie
Grout to show suffrage movie

WATERLOO – The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St., will be screening Iron Jawed Angels  March 7 and March 28 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Iron Jawed Angels film description: “Fiery American suffragette Alice Paul lights a fire under the older women’s leaders in Washington, D.C. President Wilson refuses to give all women the vote, but Paul is prepared to go to prison for her cause.” (rated PG13)

The League of Women Voters will be on hand both Saturdays to help with voter registration. This film’s theme ties in with the District’s exhibition, currently on display, “Remember the Ladies: The Path to Suffrage.”

Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for veterans and  children ages 4-13; 3 and under and Museum Members are free.

