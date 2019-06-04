WATERLOO — A new exhibit at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum focuses on the USS Iowa.
The exhibit, on the second floor near the Korean and Vietnam War exhibits, details the USS Iowa’s history. A wooden deck and shells nearby simulate what sailors on the battleship would’ve seen.
The display has been up for about a month, but the museum will officially unveil it June 15.
“This is an Iowa veterans museum, and that’s our namesake warship, so it seems appropriate to have it,” said Pat Kinney, Korean content development specialist at the Grout. “It’s important here for folks in Iowa to have something in the state that’s kind of a touchstone.”
Launched during WWII in 1943, the USS Iowa was the first of four Iowa-class battleships, the largest, most powerful class ever in the United States Navy, equipped with nine 16-inch guns.
On either side of the exhibit are two screens detailing the ship’s activities in WWII and the Korean War. The ship received seven battle stars during WWII and two in the Korean War.
It was decommissioned for the last time in 1990, shortly after a turret explosion killed 47 sailors in April 1989. In 2011 the ship was donated to the Pacific Battleship Center and permanently moved to Berth 87 at the Port of Los Angeles in 2012, where she opened to the public as the USS Iowa Museum.
The Grout Museum District has been working with the USS Iowa Museum to make the exhibit a reality.
Kinney was able to visit the USS Iowa.
“We just thought we should get out there and get our arms around it if we we’re going to have an exhibit,” Kinney said. “All you have to do to get on there is to show an Iowa driver’s license and you get on for free.”
The museum also has updated it’s Path To Victory map of the world detailing the journey of Iowans during WWII.
A model of Iowa has been displayed in the Iowa Capitol for years.
