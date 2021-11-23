 Skip to main content
Grout to host storytelling event on Pearl Harbor attack

pacific theater WW2

Explosion of the USS Shaw's forward magazine during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941. The Shaw was repaired and served in the Pacific through World War 2.

 SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

WATERLOO -- Join the Grout Museum District for an immersive dive into one of the most impactful events in American history: the attack on Pearl Harbor.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10-11, participants can hear the stories of veterans, their families, and civilians at the time of and after the attack, all portrayed by actors. Hear harrowing stories of the day and interact with important figures from our past.

This storytelling event is free with the price of admission. Museum admission is $12 for adults, $6 veterans and children 4-13, and museum members and children 3 and younger are admitted free.

