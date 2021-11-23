Grout to host storytelling event on Pearl Harbor attack

WATERLOO -- Join the Grout Museum District for an immersive dive into one of the most impactful events in American history: the attack on Pearl Harbor.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10-11, participants can hear the stories of veterans, their families, and civilians at the time of and after the attack, all portrayed by actors. Hear harrowing stories of the day and interact with important figures from our past.

This storytelling event is free with the price of admission. Museum admission is $12 for adults, $6 veterans and children 4-13, and museum members and children 3 and younger are admitted free.

