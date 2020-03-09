Grout's newest collection: Painted Helmets in the First World War

WATERLOO – The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St., will present “Collections Showcase: Painted Helmets in the First World War” on March 18 with show times at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m.
The museum’s entire collection of painted WWI helmets comes out of storage for this special public event.
Nick Erickson, the museum’s registrar, will talk about who the helmets belonged to, where the owners were from, where they were stationed, and how these factors might have affected what they decided to paint. Audience discussion and speculation is encouraged.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
Do you own a painted helmet from WWI? Snap a picture of it and send it to
nicholas.erickson@gmdistrict.org. The museum will include it in the discussion.
The Collections Showcase is included with World’s Greatest Spring Break for Kids. Admission; $1 per child, $1 per each accompanying adult, 3 & under and Museum Members are free of charge. (Adults must be accompanying a child to receive the $1 admission rate.)
For more details, call 234-6357 or visit
gmdistrict.org. Bryce Steiert Photos through the years
112419bp-uni-nebraska-wrestle-2
Northern Iowa's Bryce Steiert takes Nebraska's Mikey Labriola back to the mat during their 174-pound matchup Sunday.
Brandon Pollock
012719bp-uni-oklahoma-wrestling-03
Northern Iowa's Bryce Steiert scores a near fall on Oklahoma's Hayden Hansen in the 165lb match at the West Gym in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Sunday, Jan 28, 2019
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
103118kw-uni-wrestling-media-day-02
Bryce Steiert poses for a portrait during UNI's wrestling media day on Wednesday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
030417mp-UNI-Mac-wrestling-165-2
Northern Iowa's Bryce Steiert, top, dominates Old Dominion's Seldon Wright in a 165 pound semifinal match of the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
030417mp-UNI-Mac-wrestling-165-3
Northern Iowa's Bryce Steiert points to the crowd after a semifinal victory Saturday at the Mid-America Conference wrestling tournament in the McLeod Center.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
012017mp-UNI-ISU-wr-165lb-2
Northern Iowa's Bryce Steiert, top, dominates Iowa State's Logan Breitenbach in the 165-pound matchup at Hilton Coliseum Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Ames, Iowa. UNI won the duel 20-12.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
012017mp-UNI-ISU-wr-165lb-1
Northern Iowa’s Bryce Steiert, top, has Iowa State’s Logan Breitenbach in trouble during their 165-pound matchup Friday in Ames.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
010817bp-uni-n-illinois-4
Northern Iowa's Bryce Steiert takes Northern Illinois' Shaun'Que McMurty to the mat at 165 pounds during Sunday's dual meet in UNI's West Gym.
Brandon Pollock
012916tsr-uni-centralMichigan-157lb-1
UNI’s Bryce Steiert, top, wrestles Central Michigan’s Luke Smith during Friday’s Mid-American Conference dual meet in the West Gym.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
112815bp-uni-missouri-wrestle-1
Bryce Steiert of UNI rolls Missouri’s Luke Fortuna into a pin at 157 pounds during a November dual meet in Cedar Falls.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
022115bp-IAHSWR-Bryce-Steiert-4
Waverly-Shell Rock's Bryce Steiert reacts after beating Bettendorf's Dayton Racer for the 160-pound Class 3A state championship Saturday.
Brandon Pollock
022115bp-IAHSWR-Bryce-Steiert-1
Waverly-Shell Rock's Bryce Steiert hurls Bettendorf's Dayton Racer down to the mat in the 160lb class 3A championship match of the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, Feb. 20, 2015.
Brandon Pollock
022115bp-IAHSWR-Bryce-Steiert-5
Waverly-Shell Rock's Bryce Steiert reacts after beating Bettendorf's Dayton Racer in the 160lb class 3A championship match of the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, Feb. 20, 2015.
Brandon Pollock
022115bp-IAHSWR-Bryce-Steiert-3
Waverly-Shell Rock's Bryce Steiert, left, celebrates his win over Bettendorf's Dayton Racer(not pictured) with head coach Eric Whitcomb, center and assistant coach Mike Schwab, right, in the 160lb class 3A championship match of the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, Feb. 20, 2015.
Brandon Pollock
022115bp-IAHSWR-Bryce-Steiert-2
Waverly-Shell Rock's Bryce Steiert yells out as he beats Bettendorf's Dayton Racer in the 160-pound state championship match Saturday night.
Brandon Pollock
022015bp-3a-semifinals-160
Waverly-Shell Rock's Bryce Steiert tries to turn Fort Dodge's Jonah Egli in the final seconds of a 160-pound semifinal match Friday at the state tournament. Steiert advanced to the finals.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
022214bp-st-wrestling—145-2
Waverly-Shell Rock’s Bryce Steiert, top, wrestles Southeast Polk’s Briar Dittmer in the 3A 145 lb. championship match at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014, in Des Moines, Iowa. Steiert won 5-1.
BRANDON POLLOCK/ Courier Staff Photographer
022214bp-st-wrestling—145-1
Waverly-Shell Rock’s Bryce Steiert, points to the crowd with coach Mike Schwab, right, after winning the 145-pound state championship last season.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
022114bp-3a-semis-06
Waverly-Shell Rock's Bryce Steiert controls Indianola's Landon BeLieu in a 145-pound semifinal match at the Class 3A state tournament.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
120713mp-keith-young-145-1
Waverly-Shell Rock's Bryce Steiert, top, rolls over West Des Moines Valley's Austin Stotts for the pin in a 145 pound semi-final round match of the 2013 Keith Young Wrestling Invitational Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
122113cc-battle-of-waterloo-13
Waverly-Shell Rock's Bryce Steiert, left, battles Pleasant Valley's Matt Nowak in a 145-pound match at the Battle of Waterloo Saturday at Young Arena.
COURTNEY COLLINS / Courier Staff Photographer
022014bp-3a-1st-round-11
Waverly Shell-Rock's Bryce Steiert works a takedown on Sioux City North's Connor Coyle in the first round of Class 3A's 145-pound tournament.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
122113cc-battle-of-waterloo-05
Crestwood's Tyler Thomas, left, struggles against Waverly-Shell Rock's Bryce Steiert in a 145-pound matchup.
COURTNEY COLLINS / Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter