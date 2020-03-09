Grout's newest collection: Painted Helmets in the First World War
Grout's newest collection: Painted Helmets in the First World War

WATERLOO – The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St., will present “Collections Showcase: Painted Helmets in the First World War” on March 18 with show times at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m.

The museum’s entire collection of painted WWI helmets comes out of storage for this special public event.

Nick Erickson, the museum’s registrar, will talk about who the helmets belonged to, where the owners were from, where they were stationed, and how these factors might have affected what they decided to paint. Audience discussion and speculation is encouraged.

Do you own a painted helmet from WWI? Snap a picture of it and send it to nicholas.erickson@gmdistrict.org. The museum will include it in the discussion.

The Collections Showcase is included with World’s Greatest Spring Break for Kids. Admission; $1 per child, $1 per each accompanying adult, 3 & under and Museum Members are free of charge. (Adults must be accompanying a child to receive the $1 admission rate.)

For more details, call 234-6357 or visit gmdistrict.org.

