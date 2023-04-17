Planetarium offers Cinco de Mayo shows

WATERLOO --Cinco de Mayo planetarium shows will be shown at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. May 5 in the Norris Corson Family Planetarium at the Grout Museum District, 503 South St.

In the 30-minute show, the public can learn about the penumbral lunar eclipse happening that evening along with Aztec and lunar mythology, and hear how ancient Aztecs looked to the sky for guidance.

This program is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Pre-registration is required at gmdistrict.org/cinco. Admission includes a planetarium show, photo booth opportunity, white sangria and snacks. The show is intended for adult audiences.

for more details, visit gmdistrict.org or call 319-234-6357.

