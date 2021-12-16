 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grout Museum's renovated planetarium to open

  • 0

WATERLOO -- The newly renovated planetarium opens to the public Dec. 27 at the Grout Museum District, 503 South St.

Planetarium 8

The planetarium's state-of-the-art projector.

Renamed the Norris Corson Family Planetarium, the 65-year-old planetarium has undergone a year-long renovation. It is one of only three in Iowa that offers public programming.

5 months for $5

The planetarium now features a 4K laser projector system, Digitalis planetarium control system, LED cove lights and 5.1 surround sound audio. The space also boasts new carpet, updated electrical a fresh coat of reflective paint on the original dome and 30 new theatre-style reclined seats.

Admission to the planetarium is $6 for adults and $3 for children. Museum members are free. Showtimes will be available at gmdistrict.org/planetarium.

To learn more, visit gmdistrict.org/planetarium or call (319) 234-6357.To become a member, go to gmdistrict.org/membership.

People are also reading…

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges go back to drawing board to fight COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News