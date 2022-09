Grout Museum to participate in Smithsonian's Museum Day Live

WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District will be accepting Museum Day Live tickets on Sept. 17, as part of Smithsonian magazine’s annual Museum Day, a national celebration.

Museum Day Live tickets are available for download atwww.smithsonianmag.com/museumday.

Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket, printed or on a mobile device, will gain free entrance for two at participating venues. One ticket is permitted per email address.

For more information, visit www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday.