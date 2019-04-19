WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District will hold its annual fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. on May 4 at Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum.
This year’s theme is “Night at the Museum: Racing for the Veterans” with proceeds benefiting the Museum District.
Cost for the event is $35 per person.
This year’s event is themed around the current exhibition, “Sulkies to Speedways: The Need for Speed in the Cedar Valley.” The price for attending includes admission to the event, buffets featuring food from local chefs, CO2 car races for prizes, exhibit exploration and live music. There will also be a silent auction, raffle, cash bar and cork and bottle cap pull.
The winners of the Sullivan Brothers Outstanding Military Family Award and the Van G. Miller Award for Outstanding Support for Our Armed Forces will be announced.
Sponsors are Benton’s Ready Mixed Concrete, PDCM, Mudd Advertising, University of Iowa Community Credit Union, Wells Fargo and VGM.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to gmdistrict.org/2019Fundraiser or call 234-6357.
