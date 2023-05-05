WATERLOO – The Grout Museum is joining the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving US military personnel and their families this summer.
The 2023 program will being on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, and end on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.
