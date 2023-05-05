WATERLOO – The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium will be hosting Toddler Time from 11 a.m. to noon on May 18.
Toddler Time is a chance for parents and guardians and their child to join Imaginarium staff for a themed story time and toddler friendly activity. May's theme is 'flowers.'
Toddler Time is free for toddlers and $6 for adults.
