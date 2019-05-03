WATERLOO — A family with five generations of military service members and a local business devoted to veterans will be honored Saturday night by the Grout Museum District.
The Grout’s annual gala fundraiser will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum.
This year’s theme is “Night at the Museum: Racing for the Veterans” with proceeds benefiting the museum district.
Clark and Associates will receive the Van G. Miller Memorial Award for outstanding support of armed forces for its devotion to veterans coming home by providing them prosthetic care and supporting and fighting for their rights.
Dennis Clark, founder and president of Clark & Associates, said he is humbled by the award.
“It’s not me, it’s the company,” Clark said. “I’m just so proud. We really, really enjoy taking care of patients, and veterans have had a special place in all of our hearts here for a long time.”
Clark will arrive at the event with his mother as his date.
The Puhl family of Waterloo will receive the Sullivan Brothers Outstanding Military Family award for answering the national call to arms for generations and sending six brothers to fight during World War II.
Being recognized is something new for the Puhls, despite having five generations of service members.
“We’re just nondescript little people here in town,” said Luanne Puhl. “The Puhls were nothing. Our name isn’t on a building across the river. We’re just common hardworking people.”
For generations the Puhls have served their country, including James Heiser, who is still on active duty in the Iowa National Guard and has been in the service for 32 years.
“My family couldn’t be happier,” Puhl said.
Her grandparents were in their 20s when they came across the ocean from Russia, under the tsars, to the United States in 1910.
Her grandfather arrived in America two months before her grandmother, Puhl said. “When they were in Russia they were farmers,” she said. “When they got to the United States they were migrant farmers.”
Prior to coming to America her grandfather, Jacob Puhl, fought with the Russians against the Japanese in the Russo-Japanese War of 1904.
Luanne Puhl’s father and five of her uncles served during World War II in different theaters of war, two in the Navy, one in the Marines and three in the Army.
Their story was published in The Courier in an article headlined, “Jacob Puhl and Wife have six sons serving the flag now” in 1944.
“I’m proud of dad and his brothers,” Puhl said. “They came home from the war and left it behind them and went to work.”
For Clark, working with veterans is “fun and enjoyable.”
“We’re not in the take-it-away business, we’re in the give-it-back business,” Clark said. “We focus on people’s abilities, not their disabilities.”
No one at Clark & Associates’ staff has served in the military, so they try to give back through their work every day.
“We have offices from Sioux City to Davenport and Dubuque,” Clark said. “We see a large number of veteran population and dependents and they’re always wonderful to work with.”
Patient care is important for Clark.
“When we take care of patients, it isn’t just filling the pant leg for what’s missing. We start at the top of the head and work to the foot,” Clark said. They make a point to work with families and friends to help with the rehabilitation process.
“When you lose a limb, you mourn that loss,” Clark said. “We don’t make legs. We make tools to help people be more functional, healthier and have a better quality of life.”
Each client has a unique prosthetic created to their individual needs.
The Clark & Associates’ building also serves as a meeting place for veterans once month during Coffee and Camaraderie, where veterans of all sorts meet and have breakfast together. The event began about 16 months ago and has grown every month.
“That peer-to-peer interaction is so great,” Clark said. “We know if we bring all of those veterans together they’re going to help each other because there’s a bond. There’s a tremendous bond.”
