Grout Museum gets new murals courtesy of Youth Art Team

WATERLOO — The classrooms of the Grout Museums got a makeover, courtesy of the Youth Art Team, and they have even more projects for the community right around the corner.

On Wednesday, members of the Youth Art Team provided the finishing touches on a set of murals they painted in the rooms. The week before, a team taking part in the organization’s summer camp undertook the mural project, covering the walls with representations of the different exhibits of the museum, spanning from Native American culture to industry and the stars in the planetarium. According to Heidi Fuchtman, executive and creative director for the Youth Art Team, the decision to do the Grout Museum was made in part by their older students.

“They help decide what projects we do and then when we do the projects, they’re making decisions about what we’re representing in the artwork,” Fuchtman said. “So all of the decisions about what you see in those murals were made by the students.”

The classrooms themselves are heavily used by the Museum School students. According to Carrsan Morrissey, programming and outreach director at the museum, this amounts the entire third grade class of the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area – or upwards of 1,400 students between September and May.

The students who worked on the murals were in the classes themselves at that age. The exhibits they chose to represent were drawn from their own memories of those displays that stuck with them the most growing up. They were also allowed to go through the museum itself to gather ideas. One artist, Niara Myles, found her inspiration in the railroad tracks, which were incorporated into one of the rooms.

“I think the railroad shows where people started – how Black people and white people were separated in what they do today and what they did back then,” Myles said. “It shows our progress as a community.”

Myles added that it’s her hope that the students will not only see the art, but be inspired to make their own mark on the community.

“I think when the kids start Museum School, the murals will show them what they can do in the future,” she said.

But the Youth Art Team also has other major projects on the docket. This week, it was announced that they’d been chosen for a $10,000 grant, courtesy of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs for their upcoming Vision Project. The idea behind this project is for the Youth Art Team to get together with artists who are blind and visually impaired, to learn how they go about the creative process and the tools they use. They will then put together kits to help students with visual impairments create.

Having just found out about the grant, Fuchtman says they are still in the planning stages of the Vision Project and what it will fully entail.